Rain closes several roads

According to Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, the following roads are closed as of this morning:
- Ky. 1917
- Providence Road
- Enon Church Road
- Cool Springs Road
- Cave Springs Road at the creek crossing at Cave Springs General Baptist Church
- Kemper Road
- River Road
- Elizabethtown Ferry Road
- Phin Croft Road
Following 1.52 inches of rain Wednesday, heavy more rain is expected beginning tonight through Saturday.
Newcom said Cave In Rock Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis hopes to keep the ferry across the Ohio River operational at least until dusk Friday, but the uncertainty of the rising river could cause operations to halt earlier. The river is not expected to crest until mid-week next week.
The rain has also caused the county road department to spend a portion of today repairing a washout on Piney School Road, and multiple courthouse offices have leaks coming from the ceiling. In fact, County Clerk Carolyn Byford came into her office this morning to standing water in the deed room.