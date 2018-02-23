Rains lead to state, local state of emergency

Serious accident on Fords Ferry Road UPDATE 2 : The identities of the two have been identified. Wayne and Martha Keeling of Marion were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night...

Couple die in swollen Crooked Creek Crooked Creek had subsided to lower water levels by Monday when this picture was taken. On Saturday it was high and swift, according to re...

Ferry likely to close with high water If you need to make a trip across the Ohio River at the Cave In Rock Ferry, it would be advisable to do it now. The Ohio River is alread...

Rockets break 20-year drought! Logan Belt makes the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds to go. Crittenden County's boys' basketball team didn't win a regular-s...