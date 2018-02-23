Rains lead to state, local state of emergency

The ongoing mid-winter rains have led Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom to declare a state of emergency for the county. Likewise, Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide state of emergency.
Significant and damaging rainfall since Feb. 20 has closed several county roads and state highways in Crittenden County due to water over the roadway and felled trees, washed out roads, closed the ferry and swamped the courthouse in leaks.
The local declaration won't have much of an immediate impact of residents, but allows local government to streamline response to emergencies and other ill-effects from the rains. It is also used for any potential FEMA reimbursements in response to the disaster.
Meantime, in response to continued heavy rainfall events dating back to Feb. 9 that have caused widespread flooding and damage to critical infrastructure across Kentucky, the governor this afternoon declared a statewide emergency. The executive order enables state resources to be mobilized and made ready to assist cities and counties should they be needed.
“Monitor the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding alerts through your weather radio and media broadcasts to ensure you have awareness of changing conditions in your area,” said Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett. ”Please also be aware of safety concerns for local first responders as they assist citizens in flood-prone areas.”
Bevin has also activated the state’s prohibitions on price gouging, effective immediately, to protect consumers affected by the severe weather system.