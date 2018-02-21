Report: Drowning believed cause of death

A preliminary autopsy report has found that Martha and Wayne Keeling of Marion died from drowning after their car crashed into Crooked Creek last weekend.
The elderly couple was found Sunday a few hundred yards downstream from their car which was noticed by a motorist right-side up in the creek about 24 hours after they are believed to have crashed. They apparently survived the initial crash, but were swept away by deep, swift current after exiting the vehicle.
See this week's printed edition for more details on this tragedy.