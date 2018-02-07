Roads in northern part of county treacherous

For those who are forced to venture out onto the roads this morning, be especially careful in the northeast section of Crittenden County.
There have been a couple of accidents on US 60 E near Sullivan and Ky. 365 toward Sturgis.
Roads in that area are icy and slick.
From all accounts, the southern part of the county is not as bad, but there are slick spots on overpasses, bridges and where water has run into the roadways.
PACS public transportation in Crittenden County was delayed until 8 a.m., today with safety discretion after that. Anyone needing to cancel their transportation can call 270-498-9332 and leave a message.