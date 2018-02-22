Thursday, February 22, 2018

Rockets break 20-year drought!

Logan Belt makes the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds to go.
Crittenden County's boys' basketball team didn't win a regular-season district game all seasons long and finished dead last in the standings, accepting the fourth seed for the post-season tournament – which it hosted.

Shocking the entire region, Crittenden won two games when it counted most, beating Livingston Central on Monday and Lyon Thursday night in Marion to claim just its third Fifth District basketball championship since Marion and Crittenden consolidated in 1957.

Senior Logan Belt caught a pass from Hunter Boone and banked it in with 12 seconds to play for the go-ahead points in a 52-51 Rocket victory.

The Rockets broke a 20-year drought in the district tournament. It's last title came in 1998.

