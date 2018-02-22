Rockets break 20-year drought!

|Logan Belt makes the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds to go.
Shocking the entire region, Crittenden won two games when it counted most, beating Livingston Central on Monday and Lyon Thursday night in Marion to claim just its third Fifth District basketball championship since Marion and Crittenden consolidated in 1957.
Senior Logan Belt caught a pass from Hunter Boone and banked it in with 12 seconds to play for the go-ahead points in a 52-51 Rocket victory.
The Rockets broke a 20-year drought in the district tournament. It's last title came in 1998.
See next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for details.