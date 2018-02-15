School text no cause alarm

Superintendent of School Vince Clark said a text message sent to parents today requesting permission to accept text messages from the school system is no reason for alarm, and appears to be a glitch in the application that sends such messages.
The following message explaining the error has been posted on the school district's website:
"Parents and Rocket Community please note that today a message was
sent from Crittenden County Schools through our School Messenger System
requesting your permission to accept Text Messages as a form of
communication. This system was supposed to be activated
on March 1 so we are contacting School Messenger to find out why some
parents, students and staff were contacted today making this
request. We apologize for this inconvenience and realize the timing of
this alert is concerning but want you to know there is
no reason for concern as we are on a normal schedule today. This
feature would allow us to use Text to enhance our communication with
parents, students and staff. You are welcome to activate this feature
if you would like to receive text messages from your
school and school system or you can wait until March 1."