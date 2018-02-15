Thursday, February 15, 2018

School text no cause alarm

Superintendent of School Vince Clark said a text message sent to parents today requesting permission to accept text messages from the school system is no reason for alarm, and appears to be a glitch in the application that sends such messages.

The following message explaining the error has been posted on the school district's website:
 
"Parents and Rocket Community please note that today a message was sent from Crittenden County Schools through our School Messenger System requesting your permission to accept Text Messages as a form of communication. This system was supposed to be activated on March 1 so we are contacting School Messenger to find out why some parents, students and staff were contacted today making this request.  We apologize for this inconvenience and realize the timing of this alert is concerning but want you to know there is no reason for concern as we are on a normal schedule today.  This feature would allow us to use Text to enhance our communication with parents, students and staff.  You are welcome to activate this feature if you would like to receive text messages from your school and school system or you can wait until March 1."
Posted by at