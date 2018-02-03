YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, February 3, 2018
Seminary Loop Road closed Wednesday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KyTC) plans to close a section of Ky.1901/Seminary Loop Road near the Mattoon Community in Crittenden County Wednesday.
Ky. 1901 will be closed to through traffic at mile-point 1.4 near the Mattoon community to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along Ky. 1901 about halfway between U.S. 60 and Ky. 654 North near the Pleasant View Greenhouse.
Ky. 1901 will close at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway at this site is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m.
There will be no marked detour. However, local residents will have access from each end of Ky. 1901.
This project is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.
Approximately 60 vehicles travel this section of Ky. 1901 in an average day.