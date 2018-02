V-Day Special: A match made on the 'Net By MIMI BYRNS, The Crittenden Press The Internet has changed the way people communicate, form meaningful relationships and even fall in l...

Serious accident on Fords Ferry Road UPDATE : This was a double fatality involving an elderly couple. No names are being released until notification of next of kin. The accident...

The Amish: 40 years in Crittenden County F orty winters have come and gone since a handful of Amish men and their families migrated to rural Crittenden County. They initially sett...

Crittenden County Chamber recognition Click Image to Enlarge