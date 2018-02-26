Squad headed to Bells Mines Road

UPDATE: Rescue personnel have found the man and he is out of the vehicle and appears okay.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Rescue Squad and other emergency responders are headed to Bells Mines Road from where a motorist phoned in to the local 911, telling the dispatcher that his car was stalled in the water and he was getting out to seek safety.
A couple drowned last week in Crooked Creek under similar conditions.
Recent heavy rains have caused creeks and river to swell far beyond their banks with high, swift and dangers waters.