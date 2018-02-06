YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, February 6, 2018
Weather cancels tonight's hoops action
The Rockets and Lady Rockets were each scheduled to play on the road tonight – the boys at Caldwell and girls at Webster County. However, due to the anticipated icy weather, those games are cancelled.
No makeup date was immediately announced.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/06/2018 02:02:00 PM
