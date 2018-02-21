Wednesday, February 21, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

The community is grieving the loss of an elderly couple who folks called “salt of the earth.” Wayne Keeling, 86, and Martha Keeling, 82, both of Marion died in a single-vehicle accident last weekend on Fords Ferry Road.

For the full story on this tragedy and the following headlines, pick up this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Tolu raises $31,000 for local family
  • Skilled trades few in county
  • City moves to end commercial traffic on Country Club Drive
  • Rains could shut ferry, cause areas to see flooding
  • Arflack confirmed to U.S. Marshal post
  • Flu nurse: Not all areas reporting influenza numbers
  • Bechler’s organ donation bill 1st headed to governor’s desk
  • One man’s trash is another student’s treasure
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Playing victim leads to more victims
  • HOUSE REVIEW: Organ donation bill gets approval
  • SENATE REVIEW: Session passes halfway with little to show
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Book shares insights on ‘78 NCAA title team
  • SPORTS: Rockets pull off 5th upset
  • SPORTS: Rocket girls are back in 5th title game
  • Thompson Burna Veteran of Month
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Advent of cars prompted new road rules
  • Ex-Livingston deputy circuit clerk punished
Posted by at