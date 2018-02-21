What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Serious accident on Fords Ferry Road UPDATE 2 : The identities of the two have been identified. Wayne and Martha Keeling of Marion were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night...

Couple die in swollen Crooked Creek Crooked Creek had subsided to lower water levels by Monday when this picture was taken. On Saturday it was high and swift, according to re...

Ferry likely to close with high water If you need to make a trip across the Ohio River at the Cave In Rock Ferry, it would be advisable to do it now. The Ohio River is alread...

V-Day Special: A match made on the 'Net By MIMI BYRNS, The Crittenden Press The Internet has changed the way people communicate, form meaningful relationships and even fall in l...