Wednesday, February 28, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Flooding in Tolu is close to reaching several homes
This year’s move by Daren and Susie Tinsley to higher ground in order to avoid a rising Ohio River may be their last. And that sentiment is shared by a few others in Tolu and other areas of Crittenden County looking to flee from the effects of last week’s torrent. Four days of steady, sometimes heavy rain dropped several inches of precipitation on the county, washing out roads, closing others due to high water, shutting the Cave In Rock Ferry for an extended period and putting residents along swollen rivers and creeks on high alert for possible devastating flooding.

For more, and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • KSP looks into school threat, charges teen
  • Board of education considers school safety
  • EMS being shopped to service providers
  • Who killed Mr. Baseball revealed next week
  • Fohs Hall renovations complete; funds depleted
  • City sewer upgrades staying on schedule
  • Freedom Waste awarded solid waste bid; residential rates to go up $3
  • Crittenden-Livingston Water District upgrading more meters
  • Jail revenue $200K for second straight month
  • All chess divisions state-bound
  • February warm, wettest month since July 2016
  • SPORTS: Crittenden ends 20-year 5th District title drought
  • SPORTS: For first time ever, Lady Rockets get 2nd straight 5th District championship
  • SPORTS: Girls’ season ends in region opener
  • SPORTS: Elementary school basketball district tournament results
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Losing record should not take away from Morris’ season
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Early attorneys well-respected, successful
  • HOUSE REVIEW: Pension bill offers taxpayers $4.8B savings
  • SENATE REVIEW: Complex pension bill will require intense review
