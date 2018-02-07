What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

The Internet has changed the way people communicate, form meaningful relationships and even fall in love and get married. Not even in her wildest dreams did Ann Moore, a first-grade teacher at Crittenden County Elementary School, imagine Christian Mingle would be the way she would meet her husband Matt. But, love has its own way of conquering all, and surprisingly to everyone – even to the ones involved – to work out perfectly.

  • Crittenden instances of student misbehavior relatively low
  • Preschool screening appointments taken
  • Tolu rallies again to help one of its own
  • Outdoor fire limits start next Thursday
  • Flu has killed more than 100 in Kentucky
  • Local woman seriously injured in wreck
  • Lorenzen brings weight loss journey to Crittenden Schools
  • 2018 basketball homecoming king, queen crowned
  • Winter yielding high energy bills
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Breadwinners tired of breadlines
  • SENATE REVIEW: Governor’s budget proposal 'train wreck’
  • HOUSE REVEIW: Financial bills pass House
  • CHS receives three stars from measure
  • Kentucky grocery prices continue dip
  • K3, K8, K12 chess teams win 1st
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Olympics ‘icing on cake’ for UK cheerleaders
  • SPORTS: Flipping district leaves Rockets up in air STAFF REPORT
  • SPORTS: Champ’s big night is just not enough
  • OUTDOORS: Brown earns fishing berth in Nation, angling toward bid in Bassmasters
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Marion businesses flourished in 1894

  • Coping with passing of pet not easy
  • What’s in a name? Bella, Max, Lucy favorites for both dogs, cats
  • Dogs in more homes, but cats outnumber canines
  • Track 2017 Crittenden County Animal Shelter activity
