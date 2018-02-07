What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Crittenden County Superintendent Parent Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Feb. 2 has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Rocket Arena Conference Room.

Crittenden County Election Board will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 in the county clerk’s office.

Crittenden County High School SBDM will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

