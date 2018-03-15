Accident on Fords Ferry Road

Upcoming meetings

Crittenden County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Rocket Arena conference room.



Marion City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday inside Marion City Hall.



Marion Tourism Commission will meet at 1 p.m. next Wednesday at Marion Welcome Center.



Livingston County Middle School's School Based Decision Making Council will meet next Wednesday from 3:30-5 p.m.,in the Cardinal Room Annex. All parents, students, community members, and staff are invited to attend.



Crittenden Fiscal Court will meet at 8:30 a.m. next Thursday at the courthouse office.



Crittenden County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. next Thursday at the library.

