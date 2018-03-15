YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Accident on Fords Ferry Road
Emergency responders are working an injury accident on Fords Ferry Road.
There were multiple passengers involved in the single-vehicle crash.
One is apparently being flown to a nearby hospital. No other details were readily available.
Crittenden Press Online
3/15/2018 08:41:00 AM
