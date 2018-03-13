- KY 91 at 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
- KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow
- KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted
- KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Ferry still closed; some road open
The Cave In Rock Ferry remains closed due to high water. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said operator Lonnie Lewis indicated the ferry would stay closed through at least today and likely into tomorrow. Following is a shrinking list of highways in Crittenden County that remain closed: