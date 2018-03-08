Marion Murder Mystery will be solved Saturday

|To sweeten the pot, The Press is adding Mystery Bucks
to the already attractive prize package.
Gray skies may even add to the suspense and climate of the mystery, which is being co-sponsored by the Community Arts Foundation.
Character actors will be located all around Marion on Saturday between 10am and 3pm. Anyone interested in participating in the clue-finding can pick up their mystery packet at the Marion Welcome Center at City Hall.
Spend a little time at the scene of the alleged crime on Carlisle Street, interview some of the potential witnesses or suspects and then be sure to attend the coroner's news conference at noon at the courthouse gazebo. Help solve the riddle of "Who Killed Mr. Baseball" owner of the local Bobcats ball club.
At 6pm, there will be a Mystery Reveal Dinner at Fohs Hall (reservations required).
It's sure to be a fun filled day, and The Crittenden Press has just announced that it will be adding a $100 gift certificate to the prize package.