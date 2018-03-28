Press, public offices closed Good Friday

Kentucky is one of 12 states that observe Good Friday with time off for its public employees, and several other offices in Crittenden County will be closed in observance of the Christian holiday. All city, courthouse offices and county operations, including the animal shelter and convenience center, will be closed Friday and Saturday. The senior citizens center will also be closed Friday.
The Crittenden Press is closing its office for Good Friday as well.
Still open will be the public library, Extension service and federal offices, meaning the mail will run as usual Friday.