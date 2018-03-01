Rockets play Union tonight at Henderson

The Rockets are a surprise team in the regional tournament after finishing with the worst regular-season record in the region. Their upset of Livingston Central in the district opener put the entire region on notice that Crittenden can be a spoiler. Livingston was widely considered one of the top teams in the region.
Union County beat the Rockets by 15 during their only regular-season meeting and the Braves had won five of six games before losing 64-42 to Henderson County in the Sixth District championship last week.
Fans headed to the game should be on the lookout for flash flooding. There is a strong possibility that US 60 could be closed north of Morganfield near the Union County Line due to high water. If so, those headed to the game will need to seek an alternate route, perhaps taking Ky. 359 out of Morganfield to Smith Mills then Ky. 136 into Henderson.
Grab a Pizza or Sub when you head toward the Game!