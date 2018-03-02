Rosebud Hill upgrades begin Monday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to start some preliminary work for a coming safety project along US 60 in the Rosebud Hill area of Crittenden County on Monday.
A tree and brush cutting crew plans to start work along US 60 between the KY 654 intersection at mile-point 15.65 in the Mattoon community extending eastward to the Crittenden-Union County line near the 25-mile marker. This work is to prepare for a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) along a 7-mile section of U.S. 60 in Crittenden County.
Motorists should slow down and be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. The tree and brush cutting crew expects to be working along this section anytime weather allows for the next few weeks.
The coming safety project will include the addition of a gravel shoulder, some additional high-traction coating , pavement wedging adjustments, removal of cross drain header walls, extending some of the cross drains and culverts, as well as slope improvements and tree removal at some locations along the right of way.
The project is aimed at reducing the number of wet-weather crashes along this section of US 60.
Appropriate caution is required in this work zone where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Westate Construction, Inc. of Hopkinsville is the prime contractor on this $1.9 million highway safety improvement project.