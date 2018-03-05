State Highway Water / Roads Report

KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow
KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm and 3.35mm- Signs Posted
KY 120 is CLOSED at the 15.9mm near the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster Line
KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.4mm east of the Tolu Community- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 7.35 mile marker just east of Tolu- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 12mm at the Hurricane Creek “One Lane” Bridge just west of KY 91- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.6mm at the east edge of Tolu at the Claylick Creek Bridge- signs posted
KY 387 is CLOSED at the 3.5mm near the End of State Maintenance at Riverfront Park
KY 365 is CLOSED at the 7.7mm at the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Union County Line
Livingston County
KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 0.0mm near US 60 extending northward to 15.45mm at KY 133 due to Water Over Road along much of this section
KY 133 is CLOSED at the 18.6 to 18.7mm near the KY 137 intersection at Berrys Ferry- signs posted
KY 137 has High Water signs posted at the 19.5 to 19.6
KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm- signs posted
KY 917 is CLOSED at the 3.8 to 3.9mm- signs posted
KY 917 has High Water signs posted at the 3 to 4mm
KY 70 is CLOSED at the 0 to 11.36mm- Signs Posted
KY 1608 is CLOSED at the 2.2 to 2.8mm at Bayou Creek- Signs Posted
KY 453/Iuka Road is CLOSED at the 14.4 to 14.5mm just south of Smithland- Signs Posted
KY 1433 is CLOSED at 4 to 5mm- signs posted
Union County
KY 667/Bottoms Road is CLOSED from the 0mm to the 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1452 is CLOSED from the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted
KY 1637 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1.1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 130 is CLOSED from the 15 to 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 871 is CLOSED from the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1508 is CLOSED from the 2.6 to 6.2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 360 is CLOSED at 5-7 mm
KY 360 is CLOSED at the 9 to 13mm- Signs Posted
KY 923 is CLOSED at the Sturgis Floodwall for Gate Installation 0-1mm
KY 923 is CLOSED at the 0-1 mm- signs posted
KY 56 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm
KY 2198 is CLOSED at 0.241mm near the KY 109 intersection
KY 365 is CLOSED at the 0.0mm at the Tradewater Bridge Crittenden-Union Co Line- Signs posted
US 60 is OPEN with High Water signs posted at the 23-26mm at the Union-Henderson County Line
US 60 is OPEN through Sturgis- However, some prep work has started in case floodwall gates have to be installed
Webster County
KY 132 is CLOSED at the 2.9 to 6mm
KY 143 is CLOSED at the 0 to 6.7mm
KY 120 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2.1mm- signs posted
KY 132 is CLOSED at the 0-1mm near the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
KY 1525 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1.6mm- signs posted
KY 109 is CLOSED at the 9 to 11.4mm near the Wheatcroft community between Clay and Sullivan
KY 493 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 2.1mm just south of KY 109 near Wheatcroft