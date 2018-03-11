Water over road update, including ferry service

Following is the late road closing report from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:
- KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
- KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow
- KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted
- KY 120 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted at the 16mm near the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster Line
- KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
- KY 135 is OPEN at the 5.4mm
- KY 135 is OPEN at the 7.35 mile marker just east of Tolu- signs posted
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 12mm at the Hurricane Creek “One Lane” Bridge just west of KY 91- signs posted
- KY 135 is OPEN at the 6.6mm at the east edge of Tolu at the Claylick Creek Bridge
- KY 387 is OPEN at the 3.5mm near the End of State Maintenance at Riverfront Park