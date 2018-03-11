Sunday, March 11, 2018

Water over road update, including ferry service

The Cave In Rock Ferry remains closed and will likely remain closed Monday. The river at Shawneetown, Ill., as of 9:30 p.m. was 44 feet. The ferry typically can resume service around 41 feet, which is the forecast level for about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Highway crews must also clear away debris before the ferry can begin transporting vehicles across the Ohio River.

Following is the late road closing report from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:
  • KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
  • KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow
  • KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted
  • KY 120 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted at the 16mm near the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster Line
  • KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
  • KY 135 is OPEN at the 5.4mm
  • KY 135 is OPEN at the 7.35 mile marker just east of Tolu- signs posted
  • KY 135 is CLOSED at the 12mm at the Hurricane Creek “One Lane” Bridge just west of KY 91- signs posted
  • KY 135 is OPEN at the 6.6mm at the east edge of Tolu at the Claylick Creek Bridge
  • KY 387 is OPEN at the 3.5mm near the End of State Maintenance at Riverfront Park
