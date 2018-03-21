What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For the rest of the story and the following headlines, pick up this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Council: Gardens property sale not assured
- Christmas in Marion cancelled after 30 years
- Rule prohibits commercial traffic on Country Club Drive
- Waste tires accepted free starting today; cleanup days April 27-28
- Newsprint delivery issues forcing Press to narrow pages
- PSC action will cut electric bills
- Senate OKs state budget with no new taxes
- SENATE REVIEW: Governor’s remarks not helpful in pension crisis
- HOUSE REVEIW: Pension bill likely stalled
- MY 2¢ WORTH: Victory Gardens this year’s public debate
- Classes begin for Community Christmas STAFF REPORT
- Freshman Orientation planned for eighth graders
- OUTDOORS: Spring turkey hunting season preview
- SPORTS: Track and field results
- SPORTS: Hodge pleased with findings on CCHS diamond
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Johnson wanted to prove he was elite...and did
- Rogers picked for judicial council
- Crop reports affect grain prices
- PSC strengthens mandatory training for water district boards
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Crittenden had its share of white lightening