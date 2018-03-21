Wednesday, March 21, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Tires, batteries and oil are coming to the former Shopko store on Sturgis Road. Local businessman Kent Martin has finalized purchase of the building from Kent Withrow and Allied Contracting Group of Madisonville.

For the rest of the story and the following headlines, pick up this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Council: Gardens property sale not assured
  • Christmas in Marion cancelled after 30 years
  • Rule prohibits commercial traffic on Country Club Drive
  • Waste tires accepted free starting today; cleanup days April 27-28
  • Newsprint delivery issues forcing Press to narrow pages
  • PSC action will cut electric bills
  • Senate OKs state budget with no new taxes
  • SENATE REVIEW: Governor’s remarks not helpful in pension crisis
  • HOUSE REVEIW: Pension bill likely stalled
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Victory Gardens this year’s public debate
  • Classes begin for Community Christmas STAFF REPORT
  • Freshman Orientation planned for eighth graders
  • OUTDOORS: Spring turkey hunting season preview
  • SPORTS: Track and field results
  • SPORTS: Hodge pleased with findings on CCHS diamond
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Johnson wanted to prove he was elite...and did
  • Rogers picked for judicial council
  • Crop reports affect grain prices
  • PSC strengthens mandatory training for water district boards
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Crittenden had its share of white lightening
