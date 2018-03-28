What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Is there a chance the Victory Gardens may return this year?
What sparked historian Brenda Underdown's love of documenting the past?
Find the answers to these questions and the following headlines in this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Jones stepping down from Marion Baptist
- WMJL sells to Paducah media group
- State legislation could have big affects on county
- Funding for county projects in limbo
- Berry heading to Gatton Academy
- CCHS chess team ties for 2nd, but places 4th in Ky.
- Historical museum opens for season April 4
- Today set to honor Vietnam vets
- HOUSE REVIEW: Much work left; little time to do it
- SENATE REVIEW: 6.25 percent cuts forced vote of No on budget
- Bankruptcy judge speaks to teens on financial responsibility
- SPORTS: Spring sports round-up
- SPORTS: Final Lady Rockets basketball stats
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Big Blue Nation turning to diamond without court