Thursday, April 26, 2018
Absentee voting now underway
Voters who will be out of the county on election day, May 22, and those due to age, disability or illness who will be unable to go to the polls on election day can come to Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford's office and cast a ballot on the absentee voting machine weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Absentee voting will end at 4 p.m. on May 21.
If unable to go to vote in person due to age, illness, disability or if voter will be out of the county during all days and hours that the machine will be open, the voter may call and ask for application for a paper ballot. The application will be mailed first, and once Byford's office receives the application, the ballot will be mailed out. The ballot should be returned by mail on or before May 22.