YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Monday, April 16, 2018
Area deaths
Sharon Rogers Owen, 54, of Marion
died Saturday. Boyd Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Kay Jacobs, 65, of Marion
died Thursday. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/16/2018 01:36:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home