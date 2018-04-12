YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Bechler offers legislative recap
House Bill 1 revamps Kentucky’s archaic foster care and adoption systems. The bill does several good things, including streamlining the adoption process. Among many things, HB 1 creates a “putative father registry” where a man who believes he is the father of an infant must register before his child is born if he wants to have a say in whether his child is adopted. If a child's mother provides the name of a potential putative father and his place of residence and mailing address, if known, to the cabinet, the cabinet shall, to the best of its ability, notify the potential putative father to inform him of his opportunity to register with the registry.
HB 1 also changes one of the definitions of child abuse to include when a parent or guardian fails to make sufficient progress toward identified goals as set forth in the court approved case plan to allow for the safe return of the child to the parent that results in the child remaining committed to the cabinet and remaining in foster care for 15 cumulative months out of 48. In addition, it creates a legislative oversight committee to examine services for children.
I have sponsored legislation for several years to address adoption and foster care, I was a member of the house adoption and foster care working group during the interim, and was a proud co-sponsor of this very important piece of legislation. I am happy to report that HB-1 passed the Senate 38-0, passed the House 90-1, and is on the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature. I, of course, voted yes.
Other bills of note passed both Chambers and are now in the Governor’s hands. One of these is HB 3, which encourages our public schools to teach life, or essential, skills. Too many young people haven’t learned the basics of how to cooperate with those they with whom they might not agree or how important it is to show up on time for work. I have been and continue to be against piling more and more mandates – especially those with a financial impact – on our schools, but HB 3 only encourages teaching these skills.
Another bill of note is HB 202, which is the two-year road plan. The plan calls for investing over $545 million for replacing bridges in Kentucky and $350 million in repaving and resurfacing roads. Every county in District 4 will receive funding for bridge replacement under HB 202.
HB 185 increases the benefits for families of state workers killed in the line of duty. As I am sure you are aware, a Hopkinsville police officer was killed a few weeks ago in the line of duty and sadly, attacks on law enforcement and in fact, all public employees are becoming an epidemic in Kentucky and throughout the nation. HB 185 does not address just law enforcement; it changes death benefits for the family of any state worker killed in the line of duty.
HB 324 prohibits the use of drones near important infrastructure. Some of these are places such as airports, dangerous chemical storage facilities, petroleum refineries, drinking water facilities, and cellular communication facilities unless the operator has received prior permission to do so. Use of drones by government agencies, law enforcement, owners of the property, emergency medical services agencies, and other similar entities are exempt from HB 324.
I voted yes on all these bills, and as I indicated are now awaiting the Governor’s signature or veto.
HB 609 a bill that would increase the cost of vehicle registration and raise the tax on gas & diesel did not receive a committee hearing.
The 2018 Regular Session is almost over, but not quite. As this update is being written, Governor Bevin has already vetoed five bills including HB 200, the Executive Budget and HB 366, the Tax reform and Revenue Bill. The last two days of session will be April 13 and 14, where the House and Senate will likely pass a few last minute bills and consider an override of the bills the Governor has already vetoed and any additional bills he might also choose to veto.
As always, thank you for reading my updates and thank you for contacting me with your concerns and thoughtful suggestions. It is a privilege to represent you in the Kentucky House of Representatives and your input helps me make decisions that best represent the views of the Fourth District. I may be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at (800) 372-7181, directly at (502) 564-8100, by visiting the Kentucky Legislature Home page at LRC.ky.gov and clicking on the “Email Your Legislator” link, or by mail to the Capitol Annex –Frankfort, KY 40601.