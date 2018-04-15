Conrad's under new ownership

Anthony and B.J. Minton of Marion have purchased Conrad's Harvest Foods and they began managing the grocery store on Friday. Their two teenage daughters will be part of the operation.
The couple has already begun to restock the store's shelves after the previous store owner reduced inventories in order to facilitate last week's transfer of ownership.
