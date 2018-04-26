Country Club Drive getting restriction signage

By the close of the month, motorists could notice signs indicating the new restriction to traffic on Country Club Drive.
Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford said signage should be going up soon that indicates the new ordinance prohibiting through-commercial traffic on the crumbling street. Signs will be placed on U.S. 60 West at the junction with Country Club Drive and on U.S. 641 at the junction with Industrial Drive, which connects to Country Club Drive.
The city administrator said large digital signs on loan from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will also be placed for a few days to help underscore the change.