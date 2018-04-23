YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Democratic candidates speaking Saturday
Crittenden County Democratic Committee is hosting a political event Saturday in Marion. Party candidates for Congress, the statehouse and local offices are expected to be in attendance. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church, with candidates speaking beginning at noon. Ribeye sandwiches and dinners can be reserved by calling a member of the local Democratic Committee. Proceeds help fund the Crittenden County Democratic Party Scholarship.