Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Fiscal Court meeting moving to city hall
Crittenden County Fiscal Court's regularly monthly meeting will be moved from the courthouse to Marion City Hall on Thursday, April 19.
The move is necessitated by accessibility issues at the courthouse because the chairlift is broken.
