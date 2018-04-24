Starnes' contributions cannot be overstated

Local man's role 'Natural' for movie For Zack Knight, playing in a movie was a unique and uplifting experience, but being part of a film about baseball was … well, very natural....

Conrad's under new ownership Anthony and B.J. Minton of Marion have purchased Conrad's Harvest Foods and they began managing the grocery store on Friday. Their two...

Ferry to re-open Tuesday morning The Cave In Rock Ferry will re-open Tuesday after being closed for two weeks. The Cave In Rock Ferry plans to reopen on the normal sche...

Victory Gardens get a stay, will be back in production The lake at the garden site is a popular place for people to fish. An agreement between the City of Marion and Victory Gardens Inc. late...