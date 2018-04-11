Wednesday, April 11, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For Zack Knight, playing in a movie was a unique and uplifting experience, but being part of a film about baseball was … well, very natural. Knight, 23, grew up in Marion and now lives in Hopkinsville. He was part of the cast for “The Silent Natural,” a full-length feature movie recently filmed in western Kentucky

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Rocket symbol of CCHS,  U.S. defense
  • Ferry remains closed due to high water
  • CAF offers Broadway movie double feature on Fohs Hall
  • Clark wants teachers in classroom Friday
  • Warning sirens sound 1st Friday
  • Chamber seeking award nominations
  • LHHS offers discount medicine aid
  • Voter registration deadline for primary near
  • SUPER NEWS: Red shows support for Ky. educators
  • Fair board receives $100,000 gift
  • SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
  • OUTDOORS: KDFWR in Salem to talk turkey this weekend
  • OUTDOORS: Misery strikes youth hunters
  • VAUGHT: Could UK signee Herro be best scorer of new recruits?
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: The Airdome: Marion’s open-top theater
  • February jobless rate down from January
  • Conservation District distributes awards for posters, writing
