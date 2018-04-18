Wednesday, April 18, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

With a plan to bring hometown values to the local grocery business, Anthony and B.J. Minton say they are excited and proud to be the new owners of Conrad’s Harvest Foods. The name will change shortly, and the new moniker will say it all.

For the full story on the new grocery owners and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Starnes’ KHSAA enshrinement Saturday for prep track career
  • Irvan named new CCHS principal
  • City looking at $46,000 gap for new 2019 budget
  • EMS talks closer to finding new operator
  • 3 indicted last week
  • December jail escapee sentenced to two years
  • Friendship quilt’s story quite a yarn
  • Comer releases 2017 taxes
  • Corn projection low, beans high for ‘18
  • County offers free dumping, tire amnesty
  • Voter registration deadline Monday
  • DEFEW'S VIEWS: Flooding leaves lasting memories
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1968 ushers in new postal employees, rates
  • HOUSE LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Pension bill does not reduce benefits
  • SENATE LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Budget, tax reform not good for Kentuckians
  • County highway garage funds approved
  • SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
  • OUTDOORS: Wildlife biologists probe local turkeys for answers
  • K12 Blue Knights defend Cup;
  • Swinford, Smith named MVPs
