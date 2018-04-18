What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Meetings

- The CCHS SBDM meeting set for Tuesday, April 17 has been rescheduled. There will now be a special called SBDM meeting on Tuesday, April 24, at 4:00 PM in the high school conference room.



- Livingston County Middle School's School Based Decision Making Council will meet on Wednesday from 3:30-5 pm, in the Cardinal Room Annex. All parents, students, community members, and staff are invited to attend .