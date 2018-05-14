YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, May 14, 2018
Area deaths
George Brian Belt, 46, of Morganfield, formerly of Marion,
died Friday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Kayse, 95, of Salem
died Sunday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
5/14/2018 02:48:00 PM
