Dozen CCHS athletes qualify for today's state meet

|CCHS track and field athletes headed to state meet
are (front from left) Kate Keller, Kenlee Perryman, Grace
Driskill, (back) Preston Morgeson, Branen Lamey,
Sawyer Towery, Tyson Steele, Aaron Lucas, Devon
Nesbitt, Gavin Davidson and Eli Moss.
A dozen Crittenden County athletes have qualified for the state meet by virtue of either finishing first or second in last weekend’s regional meet or by having one of the state’s best overall performances in their respective events. Two Rocket relay teams are among the berths for this week's state finals.
Leading the pack will be junior Kenlee Perryman and freshman Kate Keller. Both have set new school records this season and are expected to compete at a high level in Lexington. Perryman has qualfied for the state meet in triple jump and Keller in the 1600 meters. Those are events in which they set new school standards this track and field season. Keller has also qualified in the 3200 meters.
Eighth grader Grace Driskill qualified in the high jump and senior Aaron Lucas in the 1600 meters.
The CCHS 4x800 relay squad will run at the state meet. It is comprised of Gavin Davidson, Sawyer Towery, Preston Morgeson and Aaron Lucas. Tyson Steele is the qualifying alternate.
The second relay team to qualify for state was the 4x100. That group includes Eli Moss, Davidson, Branen Lamey, Devon Nesbitt and alternate Doug Conger.
After 27 years as coach of the track team, Coach Starnes will be retiring after today's state meet.