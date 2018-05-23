Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Get the news you can't find anywhere else

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom effectively won a third term Tuesday as the county’s top elected official, while a sitting member of Crittenden Fiscal Court was defeated and Kentucky state Rep. Lynn Bechler staved off a tough challenge despite losing his home county in the primary election. Democrats also picked their nominee for Congress.

For the story behind the election numbers and the news from the following headlines you cannot find anywhere else, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • City budget: Services cut, taxes up, sewer fee rising
  • 2 valedictorians top class of 66 graduates
  • Person of the Year awarded to Tim Capps
  • U.S. 641 – existing, new – hot topic at fiscal court meeting
  • High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
  • Board of ed recognizes efforts of FRYSC
  • SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
  • SPORTS: Rockets perform well at State track meet
  • SPORTS: Rockets can’t grab title against Trigg
  • SPORTS: Girls smoke Trigg to capture second 5th District title
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Crittenden men heroes of World War II’s 83rd Division
And find our tribute to men from Crittenden County killed in foreign wars.
Posted by at