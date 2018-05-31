YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Lady Rockets' semifinal game is tonight (maybe)
UPDATE: Game is postponed again. Will be played Friday night, same time, same place.
-------------------------------------------------------
Despite a chance of strong storms this evening, the Second Region Softball Tournament is scheduled to get back underway after two nights of rain delays at Hopkins Central in Morton's Gap.
Crittenden (22-7) will play Caldwell County (17-11) in the semifinal round. This is the Lady Rockets' first ever berth in the regional semifinal round. They beat Hopkinsville Monday in the opening round and Caldwell beat Webster County.
The Crittenden-Caldwell game starts after the completion of the Christian County vs. Madisonville game, which was in the bottom of the fourth inning with Christian leading by a run when the rains hit Tuesday night. That game will be finished starting at 5:30pm with the nightcap to follow.