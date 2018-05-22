Regional tournament berths galore!

Crittenden County's baseball team pulled off a surprising 2-1 Fifth District victory over Livingston Central Monday at Marion-Crittenden County Park to earn a berth in next week's regional tournament at Christian County. Freshman Tyler Boone pitched a 3-hitter to lead the Rocket effort.
In softball, Emmie Smith drove in two runs to lift CCHS over Lyon County 2-1 in the Fifth District Tournament Monday at Marion. That, too, gives the girls' a chance to play in the regional tournament next week at Hopkins Central.
The baseball and softball teams both play Trigg County tonight at 6pm in the Fifth District championship games at Marion.