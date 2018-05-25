Softball gets good draw, baseball plays Christian

|Rocket softball coach Stephen Smith talks
with catcher Ellie Smith during the district
tournament last week at Marion.
The district runner-up Rocket baseball team plays Second Region Tournament host Christian County in the opening round. The Colonels are 17-12 this season while the Rockets are 10-20.
2REGION Tournaments
Baseball
At Christian County
Monday’s Results
Trigg County vs. Hopkinsville, 10am
Caldwell Co. vs. Union Co., 1pm
Christian Co. vs. Crittenden Co., 4pm
Henderson vs. Madisonville, 7pm
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Semifinal Game, 5:30
Semifinal Game, 8:00
Wednesday
Championship Game, 6:30
Softball
At Hopkins Central
Monday’s Results
Madisonville vs. Henderson, 11am
Christian Co. vs. Trigg Co. 1pm
Webster Co. vs. Caldwell Co. 3pm
Crittenden Co. vs.Hopkinsville 5pm
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Semifinal Game, 5:30
Semifinal Game, 8:00
Wednesday
Championship Game, 6:30