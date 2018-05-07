US 641 temporarily closed

It appears a gas leak my have prompted the temporary closure.
At 2:40pm today, Billy Arflack, deputy director of Emergency Management, said the road will be closed for 2 hours.
Passenger vehicles are able to self-detour via side roads, including Chapel Hill Road. Motorists are urged to use caution as they detour. There is no practical detour for trucks travelling this section of US 641.
