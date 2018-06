Ky. 506 closed Wednesday at 5-mile marker The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 506 in Crittenden County on Wednesday. Ky. 506/Piney Fork Road will be c...

Ferry facing uncertain future amid funding crisis Unless there’s an increase in funding, some changes are inevitable for the Cave in Rock Ferry. Ferry franchise owner Lonnie Lewis of Cav...

Teen missing from Livingston County Authorities in Livingston County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teen who is believed to have run away from home....

Teenage girl missing from Ledbetter UPDATE : The girl has been found and is reunited with her family. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in locating...