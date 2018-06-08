YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 8, 2018
Area deaths
Billy Joe Rushing, 83, died Thursday.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Kirk, 91, of Marion
died Wednesday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/08/2018 03:20:00 PM
