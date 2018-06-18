YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, June 18, 2018
Blackburn Church Road closed til tomorrow
Crittenden County Road Department has closed Blackburn Church Road in the rural eastern part of Crittenden County while it makes road repairs.
The road will be closed until 3pm Tuesday near the Piney Creek Bridge.
Crittenden Press Online
6/18/2018 10:21:00 AM
