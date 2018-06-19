Ky. 506 closed Wednesday at 5-mile marker

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 506 in Crittenden County on Wednesday.
Ky. 506/Piney Fork Road will be closed at mile-point 5.2 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along Ky. 506/Piney Fork Road between the Pleasant Hill Road/Hunt Road intersection and the Weldon Road intersection.
Ky. 506/Piney Fork Road will close at this site at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It is expected to reopen to traffic about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be no marked detour.