Friday, June 1, 2018
Relay tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park
The annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society will take place at the competition oval and run until midnight.
Cancer survivors are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for registration for introduction and activities like the Survivor's Lap at 6 p.m., which is part of the opening ceremonies. Following shortly after will be the caregiver and team laps.
A live auction begins at 7 p.m., and the lip sync battle starts at 7:30 p.m.
The luminary ceremony is at 9 p.m.
There will be a variety of foods for concessions, including lemon shake-ups and desserts.
Natalie Parish, one of the organizers, said rain will not cancel Relay or move it inside. Only severe weather would force a change in plans, she added. There will, however, be a tent set up for survivors.
This year's fundraising goal is $37,000.