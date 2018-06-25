State offering 3 months to ferry operator

Ferry facing uncertain future amid funding crisis Unless there’s an increase in funding, some changes are inevitable for the Cave in Rock Ferry. Ferry franchise owner Lonnie Lewis of Cav...

Ky. 506 closed Wednesday at 5-mile marker The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 506 in Crittenden County on Wednesday. Ky. 506/Piney Fork Road will be c...

No movement in ferry impasse The future of Cave In Rock Ferry remains uncertain after a meeting today via teleconference between the main parties involved negotiations...

Teen missing from Livingston County Authorities in Livingston County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teen who is believed to have run away from home....