U.S. 60 milling in Union County starts Monday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin milling and paving along a section of U.S. 60 in Union County Monday.
Milling and paving planned along U.S. 60 runs from just north of Union County High School extending eastward through the U.S. 60-Bypass intersection and through downtown Morganfield to the Ky. 359 intersection, a distance of about 3.7 miles.
The contractor has completed upgrade work on sidewalk ramps, as well as other prep work at intersections along the route in Morganfield.
The contractor plans to start milling and paving at the western end of the project area and work eastward along U.S. 60 to Morganfield. Milling is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday, with asphalt paving to follow starting about Wednesday or Thursday, weather permitting.
The contractor hopes to complete paving by the July 4 holiday. The contractor will then return to the work zone after the holiday to complete should work and other finish activities.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Paving along this section was planned last year, but delayed until major utility work through downtown Morganfield could be completed and the roadway base allowed to settle.
Rogers Group Inc. is the prime contractor on this $748,358 highway improvement project.