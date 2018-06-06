What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Relay tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park Crittenden County Relay for Life kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The annual fundraising event for the Amer...

Copperhead snakes are on the crawl You won't hear about this one on the airwaves, but you will have to wait until The Press comes out this week to read about it. A loc...

PODCAST: Lady Rockets fall in 2nd Region Semifinal Crittenden County jumped out 2-0 early before falling 7-2 Friday to Caldwell County in the Second Region Girls' Softball Tournament ...

Lady Rockets on historic run at regional UPDATE : Rain has postponed the Lady Rockets' semifinal game until 6:30pm on Wednesday. Crittenden County’s girls’ softball team was...