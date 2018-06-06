What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

For Dayton Simpkins, the Boy Scouts of America has been more than a motto, a sash dotted by merit badges or a weekly meeting with other young men dressed similarly in brown uniforms taut with the organization’s signature neckerchief. For this just-graduated, college-bound 18-year-old, Scouting has whisked his spirit and saved his soul. Over the past six years, it has provided him with an emotional lift...

  • Early summer: 2018 hottest May on record in Ky.
  • City sewer fee bump starts with July billing
  • ‘Guy at the park’ spends mail delivery layovers in Marion
  • Local copperhead strike typical of species
  • Diversion road for U.S. 641 work ready
  • Road work may disrupt traffic flow
  • Economic development group hires 1st director
  • Marion’s first butcher shop in decades open six days
  • Auxiliary, chaplains honored at Crittenden Hospital
  • Park vandals charged
  • Summers latest Governor’s Scholar
  • SPORTS: Softball proud despite loss in region semifinals vs. Caldwell
  • PASTOR'S PEN: School shootings may be rooted in spiritual void
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Hurricane Camp’s tradition dates back to 1888
