Wednesday, June 13, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Diversity, marketing and a new approach to sales will spearhead Par 4 Plastics’ move into the future. Much of that model is already in place, and there’s a series of laundry baskets now being molded at the 28-year-old Marion manufacturing facility. The plastic laundry baskets are being shipped to Walmarts across the country, plus Target, Dollar General, Lowes and other department stores and distribution companies.

For the full story and the following headlines, as well as our five-page care car and summer travel guide, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Belize teaching trip invaluable for Collins
  • CCHS student seriously injured in crash
  • Livingston teen charged with killing Boaz girl, 15
  • 3 free summer lunch sites for kids shifted
  • Quertermous named new CCHS assistant principal
  • Townsend offering reward in case of truck vandalism
  • Magistrates appoint Kirby to county tax appeal board
  • KyTC disburses money to fix Axel Creek Road
  • Arena video boards benefit CCHS curriculum
  • SPORTS: Rockets have weapons to fulfill the preseason hype
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Church steeped in tradition on Hurricane grounds
  • Woman’s Club art projects bound for international competition
 
Plus our Summer Road Trip Guide
  • Ky.’s best just a day trip away
  • Gas prices curbing travel
  • Safety key to summer road trip success
  • Weekend getaways offer family bonding
  • Nothing deflates road trips quite like flat tire
  • Performance better with clean air filters
  • Numerous factors may impact insurance rates
