What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For the full story and the following headlines, as well as our five-page care car and summer travel guide, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Belize teaching trip invaluable for Collins
- CCHS student seriously injured in crash
- Livingston teen charged with killing Boaz girl, 15
- 3 free summer lunch sites for kids shifted
- Quertermous named new CCHS assistant principal
- Townsend offering reward in case of truck vandalism
- Magistrates appoint Kirby to county tax appeal board
- KyTC disburses money to fix Axel Creek Road
- Arena video boards benefit CCHS curriculum
- SPORTS: Rockets have weapons to fulfill the preseason hype
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Church steeped in tradition on Hurricane grounds
- Woman’s Club art projects bound for international competition
Plus our Summer Road Trip Guide
- Ky.’s best just a day trip away
- Gas prices curbing travel
- Safety key to summer road trip success
- Weekend getaways offer family bonding
- Nothing deflates road trips quite like flat tire
- Performance better with clean air filters
- Numerous factors may impact insurance rates