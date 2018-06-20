What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Local boys’ musical talents featured on NBC’s ‘Little Big Shots’ next week
- Judge revokes probation of several
- Burglary suspect enters plea of guilty
- Grand jury indicts 1
- Group wants to name PO for James
- PSC: Kenergy’s digital metering accurate
- 2 Illinois escapees have ties to Marion
- Tolu fireworks July 7; Marion restricts use
- Victory Gardens ready to produce
- Council seeks revenue, savings to address needs
- Near record heat continuing
- Bechler on child welfare council
- West’s non-traditional path to teaching equally as rewarding
- Local school district sees abnormally high number retiring
- School district seeking substitutes
- New special education director named
- Rogers Group donates 300 tons of rock to Lions
- Kirby assigned to ministry in Tolu
- SPORTS: Rocket football installing technology adding in-game playback to sideline
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK recruit will not reclassify in Texas
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Marion Post Office celebrates centennial birthday
- Marion native writes about hometown
- Program promotes literacy for youth, teens and adults