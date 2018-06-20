Wednesday, June 20, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Don’t report for jury duty and you could face contempt of court charges. Simply ignoring a juror summons is not an appropriate response, Circuit Judge Rene Williams told six local citizens who didn’t show up the last time they were notified for jury duty...

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Local boys’ musical talents featured on NBC’s ‘Little Big Shots’ next week
  • Judge revokes probation of several
  • Burglary suspect enters plea of guilty
  • Grand jury indicts 1
  • Group wants to name PO for James
  • PSC: Kenergy’s digital metering accurate
  • 2 Illinois escapees have ties to Marion
  • Tolu fireworks July 7; Marion restricts use
  • Victory Gardens ready to produce
  • Council seeks revenue, savings to address needs
  • Near record heat continuing
  • Bechler on child welfare council
  • West’s non-traditional path to teaching equally as rewarding
  • Local school district sees abnormally high number retiring
  • School district seeking substitutes
  • New special education director named
  • Rogers Group donates 300 tons of rock to Lions
  • Kirby assigned to ministry in Tolu
  • SPORTS: Rocket football installing technology adding in-game playback to sideline
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK recruit will not reclassify in Texas
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Marion Post Office celebrates centennial birthday
  • Marion native writes about hometown
  • Program promotes literacy for youth, teens and adults
Posted by at